 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

5mn Australians brace for lockdowns as PM Morrison wants to slow down number of residents returning from overseas

8 Jul, 2020 10:43
Get short URL
5mn Australians brace for lockdowns as PM Morrison wants to slow down number of residents returning from overseas
Emergency workers prepare to help residents on day four of a lockdown, at the public housing tower blocks in Flemington, Melbourne, Australia, July 8, 2020. © Reuters / Melanie Burton

Five million Australians face a heavy police clampdown from midnight on Wednesday to contain a flare-up of coronavirus cases. Checkpoints are being set up around Melbourne to ensure people stay at home.

Police said they would conduct random checks of vehicles on major roads surrounding the country’s second most populous city, as partial lockdowns are reinstated for six weeks to stem a surge in infections. Melburnians will be allowed to leave home only for essential business. Cafes, bars, restaurants and gyms will shut again, Reuters reports.

The renewed lockdown follows the closure of the border between Victoria and Australia’s most populous state New South Wales, on Tuesday night.

PM Scott Morrison said he would take a proposal to a national cabinet of state and territory leaders on Friday, seeking to slow down the number of Australian citizens and permanent residents returning home from overseas.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies