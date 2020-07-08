 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India detains S. Korean CEO plus 11 others over gas leak at LG Polymers 2 months ago

8 Jul, 2020 08:54
India detains S. Korean CEO plus 11 others over gas leak at LG Polymers 2 months ago
Municipal workers decontaminate outside of the LG Polymers Plant following a gas leak, in Visakhapatnam, India, May 8, 2020. © Reuters / R Narendra

Indian police have arrested 12 LG Polymers officials, including its South Korean Chief Executive Sunkey Jeong. A gas leak at the company’s south Indian chemical plant two months ago killed 12 people.

The arrests were made under a case of culpable homicide filed against the company – a unit of South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd – and its officials, stemming from the leak that occurred on May 7 in the port city of Visakhapatnam, the city’s Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Meena said on Wednesday.

“A total of twelve members including the CEO” were arrested on Tuesday evening, Meena said, adding that one of the two directors was South Korean.

In an email response, LG Polymers told Reuters it had nothing to share. Toxic styrene gas leaked from the chemical plant, choking many people who were sleeping. This week, a government-appointed committee recommended that the plant should be shifted away from human habitation. It said LG Polymers had been negligent and warning systems were not working.

