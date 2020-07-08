Austrian govt issues travel warnings for Bulgaria, Romania & Moldova over coronavirus situation

Austria has issued travel warnings for Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova because of the worsening coronavirus situation in those countries and clusters in Austria involving people arriving from the region.

Anyone arriving from those countries must go into two weeks’ quarantine or show a negative test, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters on Wednesday.

Checks at the Hungarian and Slovenian borders will also be increased, Reuters reports.

The government in Vienna launched a website explaining its stop-coronavirus mobile phone track and trace app and invited suggestions in a bid to convince more people to use it.