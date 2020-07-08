 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US envoy ‘not seeking’ to meet N. Korean officials during visit to Seoul but says Washington open to talks

8 Jul, 2020 07:52
US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun meets South Korea's FM Kang Kyung-wha during their meeting in Seoul, July 8, 2020. © Reuters / Chung Sung-Jun / Pool

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun rejected reports on Wednesday that he was seeking to meet North Korean officials during a visit to South Korea this week. However, the envoy reiterated that the United States is open to resuming talks.

The US point man for North Korea was in Seoul for meetings with South Korean officials, overshadowed by North Korea’s insistence that it has no intention of returning to denuclearization negotiations as long as the US clings to “hostile policies,” Reuters said.

Biegun briefly met South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha before holding formal talks with Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young and chief nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon.

The discussions covered a range of issues, including the sharing of the cost of US military deployment in South Korea, but Pyongyang dominated the agenda, officials in Seoul said.

