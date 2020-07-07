 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Coronavirus deaths in Europe pass 200,000 – AFP tally

7 Jul, 2020 14:39
The headquarters of the World Health Orgnaization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

More than 200,000 people have now died from the novel coronavirus in Europe, according to an AFP tally. The figures are based on official sources as of 13:10 GMT on Tuesday.

Britain, Italy, France and Spain account for more than two thirds of the 200,005 deaths now registered from a total of 2,751,606 cases across the continent.

Europe has been hardest hit by the pandemic, which has killed 538,418 people across the world. Britain, which has officially recorded 44,236 deaths, and Italy 34,869 fatalities, have so far suffered the worst in Europe.

France’s death toll has reached 29,920 while Spain has recorded 28,388 fatalities.

