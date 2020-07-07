German state Saxony may allow events with more than 1,000 people from September – official

The eastern German state of Saxony plans to allow events with more than 1,000 visitors from September 1, the state’s health minister said on Tuesday. This could include football games.

There will not be an upper limit on the number of guests allowed at large events, Petra Koepping was quoted by Bild as saying. However, it would need to be possible to trace them later if necessary, according to the minister.

Fairs will be allowed in Saxony from July 18, according to the report.

Large-scale events in Germany have been called off for several months in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.