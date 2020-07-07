 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jul, 2020 13:41
No new virus cases reported in Beijing, for first time in about 4 weeks
Students wait to take part in the annual national college entrance exam, or "gaokao", which has been postponed by one month due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, at a high school in Beijing, China, July 7, 2020. © Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Authorities in China’s capital on Tuesday reported no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time in around four weeks since the detection early last month of a virus cluster at Beijing’s  biggest wholesale market.

One new patient, who tested positive without showing any symptoms, was confirmed in the capital in the 24 hours to the end of Monday, Kyodo quoted Beijing’s health authorities as saying. China does not include asymptomatic cases in its official tally.

The authorities said 335 new infections have been found in the capital since June 11, many of them in the southwestern district of Fengtai, where the Xinfadi market is located. The local government conducted PCR tests on more than 10 million people.

As of July 6, China had a total of 83,565 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll remained at 4,634, Reuters reports.

