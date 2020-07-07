 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Israeli public health director quits, saying govt reopened economy ‘too rapidly’

7 Jul, 2020 11:27
Get short URL
Israeli public health director quits, saying govt reopened economy ‘too rapidly’
Israeli policemen patrol near a road block as authorities brought back some coronavirus disease restrictions, in Elad, Israel, June 24, 2020. © Reuters / Ammar Awad

Israel’s public health director quit on Tuesday amid a spike in new coronavirus cases, saying that the government had reopened the economy too rapidly and had lost its way in dealing with the pandemic.

Siegal Sadetzki, an epidemiologist, announced her resignation a day after PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet reimposed a series of restrictions, including the closure of bars, gyms and event halls.

After a national lockdown in April, Israel flattened the coronavirus infection curve in May to about 20 new cases a day. However, since the reopening of schools and many businesses two months ago, the number of cases has soared, reaching more than 1,000 a day last week, Reuters reported.

Sadetzki said on Facebook she decided to resign because her warnings about attempting to return to normal conditions too quickly had been ignored.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies