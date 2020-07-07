 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Egypt, Jordan, France & Germany warn Israel on West Bank plans, want to restart its ‘engagement with Palestinians’

7 Jul, 2020 10:30
Egypt, Jordan, France & Germany warn Israel on West Bank plans, want to restart its 'engagement with Palestinians'
Palestinian demonstrators protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in Kafr Qaddum near Nablus, July 3, 2020. © Reuters / Mohamad Torokman

The foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan on Tuesday said they had discussed how to restart “a fruitful engagement” between Israel and Palestinians. The four states are also ready to support any attempts to hold negotiations, Reuters reports.

“We concur that any annexation of Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 would be a violation of international law and imperil the foundations of the peace process,” said a statement distributed by the German Foreign Ministry after a videoconference between the ministers.

“We would not recognize any changes to the 1967 borders that are not agreed by both parties in the conflict,” the ministers said, adding that changes might also have consequences for ties with Israel.

