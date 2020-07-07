Egypt, Jordan, France & Germany warn Israel on West Bank plans, want to restart its ‘engagement with Palestinians’

The foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan on Tuesday said they had discussed how to restart “a fruitful engagement” between Israel and Palestinians. The four states are also ready to support any attempts to hold negotiations, Reuters reports.

“We concur that any annexation of Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 would be a violation of international law and imperil the foundations of the peace process,” said a statement distributed by the German Foreign Ministry after a videoconference between the ministers.

“We would not recognize any changes to the 1967 borders that are not agreed by both parties in the conflict,” the ministers said, adding that changes might also have consequences for ties with Israel.