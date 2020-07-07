US envoy visits S. Korea in effort to renew stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun arrived in South Korea on Tuesday in an effort to renew stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang.

North Korea had issued a statement hours before the visit saying it has no intention of sitting down with the United States and told Seoul to “stop meddling.”

Biegun has led working-level talks with the North Koreans. The envoy is due to meet South Korean officials on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pyongyang said on Saturday it did not feel the need for a new summit with Washington, days after South Korean President Moon Jae-in suggested the leaders of the US and North Korea meet again before the US elections in November, Reuters reports.