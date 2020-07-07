 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US envoy visits S. Korea in effort to renew stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang

7 Jul, 2020 08:56
US special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun. © Reuters / Ed Jones / Pool

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun arrived in South Korea on Tuesday in an effort to renew stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang.

North Korea had issued a statement hours before the visit saying it has no intention of sitting down with the United States and told Seoul to “stop meddling.”

Biegun has led working-level talks with the North Koreans. The envoy is due to meet South Korean officials on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pyongyang said on Saturday it did not feel the need for a new summit with Washington, days after South Korean President Moon Jae-in suggested the leaders of the US and North Korea meet again before the US elections in November, Reuters reports.

