Australia’s Victoria state reimposes stay-at-home restrictions over coronavirus outbreak

Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria will reimpose stay-at-home restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne and one regional area of the state, Premier Daniel Andrews said. The statement comes after a record daily rise in coronavirus infections.

Victoria reported 191 new coronavirus cases overnight, the biggest since the epidemic began. The state reported its previous high of 127 new cases on Monday.

The restrictions will become effective from Wednesday night and will be in place for six weeks.

Lockdown measures were also reimposed in the country’s second biggest city on Tuesday, confining Melbourne residents to their homes unless undertaking essential business for six weeks, Reuters reports.