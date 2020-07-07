 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Australia’s Victoria state reimposes stay-at-home restrictions over coronavirus outbreak

7 Jul, 2020 07:16
Get short URL
Australia’s Victoria state reimposes stay-at-home restrictions over coronavirus outbreak
Victoria Police arrive at the public housing towers along Racecourse Road that were placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus-disease outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 6, 2020. © Reuters / AAP Image / James Ross

Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria will reimpose stay-at-home restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne and one regional area of the state, Premier Daniel Andrews said. The statement comes after a record daily rise in coronavirus infections.

Victoria reported 191 new coronavirus cases overnight, the biggest since the epidemic began. The state reported its previous high of 127 new cases on Monday.

The restrictions will become effective from Wednesday night and will be in place for six weeks.

Lockdown measures were also reimposed in the country’s second biggest city on Tuesday, confining Melbourne residents to their homes unless undertaking essential business for six weeks, Reuters reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies