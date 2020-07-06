 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Canada’s Trudeau won’t attend Washington summit with US & Mexican presidents on new trade deal

6 Jul, 2020 14:27
First Lady Melania Trump speaks with Canada's PM Justin Trudeau next to the US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. © Reuters / Carlos Barria

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau will not attend talks in Washington this week to mark the start of a new North American trade deal. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is due to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, on his first trip outside of Mexico since taking office.

Lopez Obrador had publicly urged Trudeau to join him in Washington. However, the Canadian leader’s office said he will be attending cabinet meetings and a sitting of parliament in Ottawa.

“We wish the United States and Mexico well at Wednesday’s meeting,” the statement said. Trudeau previously said he was not sure about attending, citing tensions over possible US tariffs on Canadian aluminum, Reuters reported.

Mexico’s president said the two will talk by telephone later on Monday morning, but the Canadian statement did not mention the telephone call.

