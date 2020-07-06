Russia’s St. Petersburg lifts ban on visits to museums & gyms

Authorities in St. Petersburg, Russia, lifted a temporary ban on visits to museums, exhibition halls, swimming pools and gyms on Monday. The relevant order was changed as part of a gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions. However, personal protective equipment should be worn by both employees and customers. Visitor flows should not merge, and people should enter and exit through different points.

St. Petersburg started easing restrictions on June 1, but public gatherings are still banned in the city. People are still required to wear masks and gloves in public spaces and on public transport.

As of July 5, 25,536 coronavirus infections have been reported in St. Petersburg, placing it third among the most-hit Russian regions, after Moscow and the Moscow Region. A total of 19,994 people have recovered from the virus and 1,345 have died, TASS reported.

Russia’s air transport agency (Rosaviatsiya) has extended the existing restrictions on international air travel to and from the country due to the pandemic until at least August 1.