China ‘pulling back troops’ near site of border clash with Indian troops – report

China began pulling back troops from along its contested border with India on Monday, Indian government sources said. A clash between the two countries last month left 20 Indian soldiers killed. Beijing has yet to confirm whether it suffered casualties.

On Monday, the Chinese military was seen dismantling tents and structures at a site in the Galwan valley near to where the latest clash took place, Reuters quoted the Indian government sources as saying.

Vehicles were seen withdrawing from the area, as well as at Hot Springs and Gogra – two other contested border zones, according to the sources.

Answering a question on whether Beijing had moved back equipment in the Galwan valley, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said both sides were “taking effective measures to disengage and ease the situation on the border.”