Post-Brexit talks resume in London as ‘significant differences’ remain on new trade deal

Britain’s talks on separation with the European Union resume on Monday with few signs of compromise on a new trade agreement and time running out to avoid a messy split.

London will host EU negotiator Michel Barnier after a round of face-to-face talks ended a day early last week in Brussels because of deep divides in the sides’ approach, AFP said.

“Serious divergences remain,” Barnier said after ending the negotiations last Thursday. His UK counterpart David Frost cited “significant differences” that meant the sides were still searching for basic “principles underlying an agreement.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel said upon taking over help of the EU’s rotating presidency on Wednesday that both Germany and the 27-nation bloc “should prepare for the case that an agreement is not reached.”