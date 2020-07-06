 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Post-Brexit talks resume in London as ‘significant differences’ remain on new trade deal

6 Jul, 2020 09:24
Michel Barnier, European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, attends the start of a round of post-Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2020. © Reuters / John Thys / Pool

Britain’s talks on separation with the European Union resume on Monday with few signs of compromise on a new trade agreement and time running out to avoid a messy split.

London will host EU negotiator Michel Barnier after a round of face-to-face talks ended a day early last week in Brussels because of deep divides in the sides’ approach, AFP said.

“Serious divergences remain,” Barnier said after ending the negotiations last Thursday. His UK counterpart David Frost cited “significant differences” that meant the sides were still searching for basic “principles underlying an agreement.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel said upon taking over help of the EU’s rotating presidency on Wednesday that both Germany and the 27-nation bloc “should prepare for the case that an agreement is not reached.”

