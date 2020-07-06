 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Australia to close state border for 1st time in 100 years over coronavirus spike

6 Jul, 2020 08:01
A policeman speaks to a driver as officers enforce a lockdown at public housing towers in response to an outbreak of Covid-19 in Melbourne, Australia, July 4, 2020. © Reuters / AAP Image / David Crosling

The border between Australia’s two most populous states will close from Tuesday for an indefinite period. The move comes as authorities scramble to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus in the city of Melbourne.

The decision, announced on Monday, marks the first time the border between Victoria and New South Wales has been shut in 100 years. Officials last blocked movement between the two states in 1919 during the Spanish flu pandemic.

The number of coronavirus cases in Victoria’s capital Melbourne has surged in recent days. The spike prompted authorities to enforce strict social distancing orders in 30 suburbs and put nine public housing towers into complete lockdown.

