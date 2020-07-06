 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel launches spy satellite to provide surveillance for military intelligence

6 Jul, 2020 07:21
Israel launches spy satellite to provide surveillance for military intelligence
Israel’s spy satellite, called Ofek 16, is shot into space, July 6, 2020. © Reuters / Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office

On Monday, Israel launched a new spy satellite that it said would provide high-quality surveillance for its military intelligence. The country has been building up its surveillance capabilities to monitor enemies such as Iran.

The Ofek 16 satellite was shot into space early morning from a site in central Israel by a locally-developed Shavit rocket, which was used to launch previous Ofek satellites, Reuters reports.

“We will continue to strengthen and maintain Israel’s capabilities on every front, in every place,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.

The military described Ofek 16 as “an electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities.”

