Child injured after rocket launched toward diplomatic quarter in Baghdad – Iraq military

A rocket fired toward Baghdad’s Green Zone, where the US’ and other embassies are based, failed to reach the diplomatic compound and, instead, landed near a house, Iraq’s military said on Sunday. A child was injured.

Citing police sources, Reuters reported that a missile defense system protecting the US embassy shot down the rocket, which exploded in mid-air before it could hit the Green Zone. Local media said the rocket fell close to a number of sit-in protesters near the Green Zone, after being intercepted by an American Patriot air-defense battery.

Also on Sunday, Iraqi security forces said they thwarted a planned rocket attack on the Camp Taji air base north of Baghdad, which hosts US troops.

Militants have stepped up rocket attacks on the Green Zone since last month, though no one has yet claimed responsibility for the incident on Sunday. The US usually blames Iran-backed Shia militias for targeting its military and diplomatic outposts in Iraq.

