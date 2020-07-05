 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Child injured after rocket launched toward diplomatic quarter in Baghdad – Iraq military

5 Jul, 2020 10:23
The US Embassy building in Baghdad, Iraq. January 2020. © Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP

A rocket fired toward Baghdad’s Green Zone, where the US’ and other embassies are based, failed to reach the diplomatic compound and, instead, landed near a house, Iraq’s military said on Sunday. A child was injured.

Citing police sources, Reuters reported that a missile defense system protecting the US embassy shot down the rocket, which exploded in mid-air before it could hit the Green Zone. Local media said the rocket fell close to a number of sit-in protesters near the Green Zone, after being intercepted by an American Patriot air-defense battery.

Also on Sunday, Iraqi security forces said they thwarted a planned rocket attack on the Camp Taji air base north of Baghdad, which hosts US troops.

Militants have stepped up rocket attacks on the Green Zone since last month, though no one has yet claimed responsibility for the incident on Sunday. The US usually blames Iran-backed Shia militias for targeting its military and diplomatic outposts in Iraq. 

