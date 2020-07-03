 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

French PM Castex wants ‘to unite nation to fight crisis’ as Macron launches new phase of presidency

3 Jul, 2020 17:25
Get short URL
French PM Castex wants ‘to unite nation to fight crisis’ as Macron launches new phase of presidency
Outgoing French PM Edouard Philippe and newly appointed PM Jean Castex attend the official handover ceremony at Hotel Matignon, the prime minister’s official residence, in Paris, France, July 3, 2020. © Reuters / Charles Platiau

France’s new Prime Minister Jean Castex has warned that the coronavirus pandemic was not over yet and an economic crisis “is already here.” On Friday, he took the helm of President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

Castex praised outgoing prime minister Edouard Philippe outside the official premier’s residence and said he would continue the structural reforms undertaken by the former government.

Macron named Castex earlier on Friday to launch a “new phase” of his presidency. “We will have to unite the nation to fight this crisis that is setting in,” the new prime minister said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies