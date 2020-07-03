 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudi-led coalition destroys 4 Houthi drones over Yemen – military

3 Jul, 2020 14:50
The debris of a ballistic missile which the Saudi-led coalition says was launched by Yemen's Houthi group towards the capital Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 29, 2020. © Reuters / Ahmed Yosri

Houthi rebels in Yemen said on Friday they targeted Khamis Mushait and Najran in Saudi Arabia with drones. The movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria tweeted that the Houthi forces targeted a control room in Najran airport, weapons storages in King Khalid air base and other military targets. The drones hit their targets “with high accuracy,” the spokesman added.

The Saudi-led coalition said earlier on Friday it intercepted and destroyed four explosive-laden drones launched by the group in direction of Saudi Arabia. The drones were intercepted over territory controlled by the Houthis in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency said, citing the statement.

The Western-backed coalition, which is made up mainly of Saudi and United Arab Emirates forces, announced on Wednesday the launch of a new military operation against the Houthis after they stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Last week, Houthi fighters fired missiles that reached the Saudi capital Riyadh in the first such assault since a six-week ceasefire expired in late May.

