Saudi-led coalition destroys 4 Houthi drones over Yemen – military

Houthi rebels in Yemen said on Friday they targeted Khamis Mushait and Najran in Saudi Arabia with drones. The movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria tweeted that the Houthi forces targeted a control room in Najran airport, weapons storages in King Khalid air base and other military targets. The drones hit their targets “with high accuracy,” the spokesman added.

The Saudi-led coalition said earlier on Friday it intercepted and destroyed four explosive-laden drones launched by the group in direction of Saudi Arabia. The drones were intercepted over territory controlled by the Houthis in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency said, citing the statement.

The Western-backed coalition, which is made up mainly of Saudi and United Arab Emirates forces, announced on Wednesday the launch of a new military operation against the Houthis after they stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Last week, Houthi fighters fired missiles that reached the Saudi capital Riyadh in the first such assault since a six-week ceasefire expired in late May.