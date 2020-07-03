 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Berlin says EU foreign ministers will discuss Hong Kong at next meeting

3 Jul, 2020 13:38
European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen take part in a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Brussels, Belgium, June 22, 2020. © Reuters / Yves Herman / Pool

Foreign ministers from European Union member states will discuss the Hong Kong issues at their next meeting, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday. The West says China’s national security law threatens freedoms in the city.

Beijing says the law is necessary to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces following anti-government protests that escalated in June last year.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier that Germany would raise issues such as human rights with China during its presidency of the EU that began this month.

The EU must speak with one voice to China if it wants to achieve ambitious deals that secure the bloc’s interests, Reuters quoted Merkel as saying on Friday.

