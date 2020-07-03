Russia to reopen embassy in Libya – Lavrov

Moscow has decided to reopen its embassy in Libya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was quoted as saying on Friday. He made the statement at the start of a meeting with the speaker of Libya’s eastern parliament, Aguila Saleh. The parliament supports commander Khalifa Haftar.

At this stage, the embassy will be headed by the interim charge d’affaires, Jamshed Boltaev, the Russian minister was quoted by RIA Novosti as saying.

Boltaev will represent Russia’s interests in the entire Libyan territory. However, the diplomat will temporarily remain in Tunisia.

Lavrov said a ceasefire in the Libyan conflict, proposed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi alongside Haftar in Cairo on June 6, fitted into decisions taken at an international conference in Berlin regarding the situation in the North African country.