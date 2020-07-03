 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of UFC champ Khabib, dies from Covid-19 complications aged 57 - reports
Results of constitutional vote in Russia approved by Central Election Commission

3 Jul, 2020 09:55
Results of constitutional vote in Russia approved by Central Election Commission
Ella Pamfilova, head of the Central Election Commission, gestures after polls closed following a weeklong nationwide vote on constitutional amendments, in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2020. © Reuters / Shamil Zhumatov

Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has passed a ruling approving the results of a nationwide vote on amendments to the country’s constitution. A total of 77.92 percent of voters supported the amendments and 21.27 percent voted “No,” the document said. Voter turnout was 67.97 percent.

Russia has no plans to take into account other countries’ “concerns” about constitutional amendments approved in the nationwide vote, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Moscow is aware of critical statements that some countries have made in relation to the approved amendments, TASS quoted him as saying. “However, we are not ready to take them into account,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

“Russia has definitely been and will remain committed to international law, to the letter and spirit of international law,” he added.

