Results of constitutional vote in Russia approved by Central Election Commission

Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has passed a ruling approving the results of a nationwide vote on amendments to the country’s constitution. A total of 77.92 percent of voters supported the amendments and 21.27 percent voted “No,” the document said. Voter turnout was 67.97 percent.

Russia has no plans to take into account other countries’ “concerns” about constitutional amendments approved in the nationwide vote, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Moscow is aware of critical statements that some countries have made in relation to the approved amendments, TASS quoted him as saying. “However, we are not ready to take them into account,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

“Russia has definitely been and will remain committed to international law, to the letter and spirit of international law,” he added.