S. Korean president shuffles top aides in bid to revive Pyongyang ties & projects

President Moon Jae-in on Friday promoted South Korean officials known for advocating inter-Korean engagement as the chiefs of national security and unification policy in a bid to revive relations and stalled projects with Pyongyang. Moon appointed Suh Hoon, director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), as his national security adviser; and nominated Park Jie-won, a former lawmaker and special envoy to Pyongyang, to succeed Suh as NIS head.

Lee In-young, a four-term lawmaker, was nominated to oversee inter-Korean ties as unification minister, after the current minister resigned over worsening relations with the North, Reuters reports.

The South Korean leader also named his national security adviser Chung Eui-yong and former chief of staff Im Jong-seok as special advisers on foreign policy and security. The nominees for NIS director and unification minister are subject to parliamentary questioning and approval.

Moon held three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and signed an agreement aimed at easing tensions. However, relations have soured since a second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump collapsed last year.