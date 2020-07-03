 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of UFC champ Khabib, dies from Covid-19 complications aged 57 - reports
Modi visits Himalayan border region of Ladakh where Indian & Chinese troops clashed

3 Jul, 2020 07:41
India's PM Narendra Modi visits Himalayan region of Ladakh, July 3, 2020. © Reuters / India's Press Information Bureau

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew into the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh on Friday, officials said. The trip came weeks after Indian and Chinese troops clashed on their disputed border there.

Modi, who has been under pressure to respond to what India deems Chinese incursions, met troops at a base in Ladakh’s Nimu area, ANI said. Modi was reportedly accompanied by the chief of defense staff, General Bipin Rawat, and the chief of the army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

India and China have traded blame for triggering the brawl in the Galwan Valley on June 15, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and at least 76 were injured. China has not disclosed how many casualties its troops suffered.

