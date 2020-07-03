 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US envoy to visit Seoul next week to discuss stalled nuclear talks with N Korea – report

3 Jul, 2020 07:16
US special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun looks at a North Korean map folio during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2019. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is expected to visit South Korea next week as it pushes for a resumption of talks with Pyongyang ahead of the US election, Reuters reported.

The envoy, who led working-level negotiations with the North Koreans, will be among several State Department officials holding talks with South Korean counterparts on Tuesday, a government official was quoted as saying.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un should meet again before the US election in November. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Seoul is pushing for a resumption of US-North Korea talks.

Biegun has said there is time for both sides to re-engage and “make substantial progress,” but the coronavirus pandemic would make an in-person summit difficult before the November election.

