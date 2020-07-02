 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Switzerland restricts entry from 29 countries

2 Jul, 2020 17:12
People enjoy the hot summer weather on the banks of the River Limmat in Zurich, Switzerland, June 27, 2020. © Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann

Travelers to Switzerland from 29 countries will from July 6 have to register with the authorities and go into self-isolation, the government said on Thursday. The move is part of measures to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus.

The list includes the United States, Sweden, Brazil and Russia, which have been designated as countries with a high risk of infection, Reuters reported.

Visitors who have spent time in the named countries in the previous 14 days must notify the Swiss authorities immediately on arrival and then go into quarantine for 10 days, according to  the government.

