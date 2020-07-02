Switzerland restricts entry from 29 countries

Travelers to Switzerland from 29 countries will from July 6 have to register with the authorities and go into self-isolation, the government said on Thursday. The move is part of measures to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus.

The list includes the United States, Sweden, Brazil and Russia, which have been designated as countries with a high risk of infection, Reuters reported.

Visitors who have spent time in the named countries in the previous 14 days must notify the Swiss authorities immediately on arrival and then go into quarantine for 10 days, according to the government.