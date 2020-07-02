Russia’s chief of general staff discusses European security & arms control with NATO military committee head

Russia’s Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov has discussed security in Europe and arms control during a telephone call with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Sir Stuart Peach, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

They discussed European security and arms control, the ministry said on Thursday. Also on the agenda were “the issues of the fight against the spread of Covid-19, and measures to prevent incidents during military activity,” the statement added.

This was the second contact between Gerasimov and Peach. In late November, they met in Baku, Azerbaijan, to discuss the prevention of incidents along the Russia-NATO engagement line, and the prospect of resuming a dialogue of military experts, as well as European security and the situation in crisis regions, TASS said.