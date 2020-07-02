 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NATO’s defense plan for Poland & Baltics put into action after Ankara drops objections – officials

2 Jul, 2020 13:41
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Britain’s PM Boris Johnson welcome Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. © Reuters / Christian Hartmann / Pool

NATO has launched a defense plan known as Eagle Defender for Poland and the Baltic states, after Turkey dropped its objection, according to officials from Lithuania, Poland, and France. “Putting in place the political decision that was reached in London is a success for all of NATO,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis told reporters. Pawel Soloch, head of Poland’s National Security Bureau, also confirmed the deal.

The Foreign Ministry in Ankara declined to comment on Thursday. Details of the military alliance’s plan for Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have been classified. It was approved at a NATO summit in London in December.

Turkey would not allow NATO chiefs to put the plan into action unless they recognized the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria as “terrorists.”

“The Turks have dropped their objections,” Reuters quoted an official of the French armed forces ministry as saying on Wednesday. A NATO diplomat said the plans were now “finally agreed.” It was unclear if Turkey extracted any concessions from NATO.

