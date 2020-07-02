Palestinian rival factions Fatah & Hamas ‘to unite’ against Israel’s plans to annex West Bank areas

Palestinian rivals Fatah and Hamas have pledged a united campaign against Israel’s plans to annex territory in the occupied West Bank. The two factions made the statement in a rare joint press conference on Thursday.

“We will put in place all necessary measures to ensure national unity” in efforts against annexation, senior Fatah official Jibril Rajub told reporters in Ramallah. “Today, we want to speak in a single voice.”

The news conference was also addressed by Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri by video-link from Beirut, AFP reported.