 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Palestinian rival factions Fatah & Hamas ‘to unite’ against Israel’s plans to annex West Bank areas

2 Jul, 2020 10:38
Get short URL
Palestinian rival factions Fatah & Hamas ‘to unite’ against Israel’s plans to annex West Bank areas
Israeli machineries remove stone blocks placed by Palestinians in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 2, 2020. © Reuters / Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian rivals Fatah and Hamas have pledged a united campaign against Israel’s plans to annex territory in the occupied West Bank. The two factions made the statement in a rare joint press conference on Thursday.

“We will put in place all necessary measures to ensure national unity” in efforts against annexation, senior Fatah official Jibril Rajub told reporters in Ramallah. “Today, we want to speak in a single voice.”

The news conference was also addressed by Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri by video-link from Beirut, AFP reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies