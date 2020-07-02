 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hungary won’t back EU request to add non-EU countries to safe travel list – Orban

2 Jul, 2020 08:45
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban. © Reuters / Bernadett Szabo / File Photo

Budapest will not comply with a European Union request to add non-member states to a “safe” travel list, except for Serbia, according to Hungarian PM Viktor Orban. The 27-member bloc gave majority approval on Tuesday to leisure or business travel from 14 countries beyond its borders.

The countries include Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

However, Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Thursday: “For the time being we cannot support the EU’s request… because this would go against the healthcare interests of the Hungarian people.” Serbia, Hungary’s only southern neighbor which is outside the EU, is home to a large ethnic Hungarian minority.

Italy has also said it would opt out and keep quarantine restrictions in place for all nations that were not part of the free-travel Schengen area, Reuters reported.

