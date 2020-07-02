Saudi-led coalition ‘to target Houthis leadership’ as it launches major operation against Yemen rebels

The Saudi-led military coalition on Thursday confirmed it has launched a major operation against Yemen’s Houthis. The military warned it will target the rebel leadership following missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.

Residents of rebel-held capital Sanaa said they heard loud explosions and saw plumes of smoke on Wednesday after at least a dozen airstrikes on the international airport, which is close to an air force base, AFP reported.

The rebels said on their Al-Masirah television that the coalition had launched 57 airstrikes on Sanaa and their northern stronghold of Saada.

“The operation came in response to the threat of the Houthi militia after they launched ballistic missiles as well as drones from the occupied capital Sanaa, as well as Saada,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki told reporters in Riyadh.