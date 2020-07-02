Havana to ease lockdown as Cuba moves to phase 2 towards normalization

Cuba will begin easing its pandemic lockdown in Havana on Friday, while most of the rest of the country will move to phase two of a three-phase process towards normalization.

The capital’s 2.2 million residents will be able to move around on public and private transport, go to the beach and other recreation centers, and enjoy a seaside drive just in time for the summer break.

Residents can also dine out and have a drink, although social distancing and wearing masks remain mandatory. Optional medical and other services will also resume.

Only a handful of coronavirus cases were reported in Cuba last month, all but a few in Havana. Most of the Caribbean island, home to 11.2 million inhabitants, has been free of the disease for more than a month, Reuters reports. Phase three broadens international travel depending on risk.