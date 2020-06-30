 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New Zealand to use digital platforms to host virtual APEC summit next year

30 Jun, 2020 14:46
New Zealand to use digital platforms to host virtual APEC summit next year
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern arrives at Danang Convention Center for the APEC CEO Summit ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders summit in Danang, Vietnam, 10 November 2017. © Reuters / Made Nagi / Pool

New Zealand will use online platforms to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next year, PM Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday, citing uncertainty around travel due to the coronavirus.

“Actually, for the sake of certainty, let’s just plan for that virtual gathering,” Ardern said in Wellington. “That means that we don’t have the added cost [and] the added disruption that the uncertainty of Covid-19 brings.”

Early this month, New Zealand lifted all social and economic restrictions except border controls, after declaring it was free of the coronavirus. Ardern said the country has no plans to reopen its borders at present as infection rates around the world are still going up, Reuters reports.

Leaders of the 21 member countries were to gather for the APEC 2021 summit in New Zealand at the end of next year. The coronavirus outbreak has also forced this year’s summit host, Malaysia, to postpone a series of pre-event meetings. However, it remains committed to conducting the summit in November.

