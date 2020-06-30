Taliban discusses Afghanistan peace process in video talks with Pompeo – spokesman

The head of the Taliban’s political office in Doha and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a video conference to discuss the Afghan peace process, the Islamist group said on Tuesday. The aim was to remove hurdles in the path to peace talks.

Increasing violence and a contentious prisoner swap between the government in Kabul and the Taliban have delayed inter-Afghan negotiations that were to have begun in March, Reuters said.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted that Monday’s talks between the official, Mullah Baradar, and Pompeo focused on full implementation of the Doha accord and the withdrawal of foreign troops, as well as the release of prisoners, intra-Afghan talks, and a reduction in fighting.

“Baradar once again reiterated that the Taliban are committed not to let anyone use Afghan soil [to launch attacks] against any country,” Shaheen said.