Japan keeps coronavirus border controls in place & adds 18 countries to entry ban

30 Jun, 2020 09:24
Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2020. © Reuters / Issei Kato

The Japanese government said existing border restrictions would remain in place except in cases involving humanitarian reasons.

The country will also add 18 countries to its entry ban from July 1, according to a posting on the Foreign Ministry website. That brings the total number of countries subject to Japan’s entry ban to 129, Reuters said.

Earlier reports this month said Japan was considering re-opening its borders to travelers from selected countries which have low levels of coronavirus infections as it began to ease restrictions put in place earlier this year to control the outbreak.

