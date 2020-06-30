Beijing ‘concerned’ about India banning Chinese mobile apps, says rights of businesses must be upheld

China said on Tuesday it was concerned about New Delhi’s move to ban Chinese mobile apps including TikTok and WeChat. The Foreign Ministry in Beijing also said that China was making checks to verify the situation, Reuters reports.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that India has a responsibility to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses.

On Monday, India banned 59, mostly Chinese, mobile apps. It is New Delhi’s strongest move yet targeting China in the online space since a border crisis erupted between the two countries this month.