 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Beijing ‘concerned’ about India banning Chinese mobile apps, says rights of businesses must be upheld

30 Jun, 2020 07:47
Get short URL
Beijing ‘concerned’ about India banning Chinese mobile apps, says rights of businesses must be upheld
The logo of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's "Do Not Disturb" app. © Reuters / Adnan Abidi / Illustration

China said on Tuesday it was concerned about New Delhi’s move to ban Chinese mobile apps including TikTok and WeChat. The Foreign Ministry in Beijing also said that China was making checks to verify the situation, Reuters reports.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that India has a responsibility to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses.

On Monday, India banned 59, mostly Chinese, mobile apps. It is New Delhi’s strongest move yet targeting China in the online space since a border crisis erupted between the two countries this month.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies