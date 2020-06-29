 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

‘Annexation will wait’: Defense Minister Gantz says Israel’s top priority is pandemic crisis

29 Jun, 2020 17:57
Get short URL
‘Annexation will wait’: Defense Minister Gantz says Israel’s top priority is pandemic crisis
Israeli Alternate PM and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, June 7, 2020. © Reuters / Menahem Kahana / Pool / File Photo

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has said PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to begin annexing West Bank territory will have to wait due to the coronavirus crisis in Israel.

Gantz, who also holds the title of the alternative prime minister, told his Blue and White Party on Monday that his top priority is helping the country navigate the health and economic crisis stemming from the pandemic. “Anything unrelated to the battle against the coronavirus will wait,” AP quoted him as saying.

Netanyahu has said he wants to begin annexing occupied land as soon as this week, in line with President Donald Trump’s Mideast plan. A top US envoy is in the country trying to work out a deal with the Israelis.

Gantz’s announcement immediately complicated that mission and exposed a rift in the country’s new coalition government of Likud and Blue and White.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies