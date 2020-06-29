Brussels & London begin ‘intense 5 weeks’ of post-Brexit talks as Frost remains UK’s chief negotiator

The EU and Britain launched on Monday an intense five weeks of negotiations on a deal to define their post-Brexit relations. The new round of talks in Brussels was the first held face to face since the coronavirus shutdown combined with the two sides’ entrenched positions to stall progress.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted Saturday that Britain is ready to accept the consequences of no-deal if common ground cannot be found, AFP said.

The meetings will alternate weekly between Brussels and London throughout July and at the end of August, with London hoping for a deal as soon as possible.

David Frost, Britain’s chief negotiator with the EU, will complete the Brexit talks even if he takes up his new position as national security adviser before they have finished, Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday.