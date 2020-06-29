Greece won’t allow direct flights from UK, Sweden until July 15

Direct flights from Britain and Sweden to Greece will not be allowed until July 15, Greek authorities said on Monday. They will also use EU guidelines to determine which countries were considered at high risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

British holidaymakers are a primary market for the Greek tourism sector, which is facing a plunge in bookings due to the pandemic.

Greece reopened its main airports in Athens and Thessaloniki to more international flights on June 15, and will reopen all others on July 1. While flights from most European destinations will be permitted from that date. “The whole process of opening up is dynamic, and there will be a continuous review of the situation,” Reuters quoted Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as saying.

Earlier this month, Sweden said it would lift its advice against non-essential travel to Greece and nine other European countries from June 30.