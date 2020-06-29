German, French leaders discuss EU recovery as Berlin prepares to take over bloc’s presidency

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with French President Emmanuel Macron for talks on Monday, as the European Union attempts to get economies back on track and restore freedom of movement between states while not sparking a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany will take over the 27-nation bloc’s presidency on July 1. Europe can overcome the challenges even though the coronavirus continues to be a threat, Merkel said at the weekend, adding that EU economic recovery measures need to be passed as quickly as possible.

Merkel and Macron met at a German government villa outside Berlin, AP reported. In addition to the upcoming plans for the German EU presidency, the two leaders were also expected to discuss relations with China, the US and migration policy.