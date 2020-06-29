Poland’s Duda leads in 1st round of presidential election

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda came top in the first round of the presidential election, it was revealed on Monday. He fell short of the overall majority needed to avoid what looks set to be a tight run-off vote on July 12, Reuters reports.

Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, received 43.7 percent of the vote with 99.78 percent of ballots counted.

Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who is standing for the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), came second with 30.3 percent, officials say.