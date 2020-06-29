 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Poland’s Duda leads in 1st round of presidential election

29 Jun, 2020 10:32
Polish president and presidential candidate for the Law and Justice (PiS) party Andrzej Duda in Lowicz, Poland, June 28, 2020. © Reuters / Kacper Pempel

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda came top in the first round of the presidential election, it was revealed on Monday. He fell short of the overall majority needed to avoid what looks set to be a tight run-off vote on July 12, Reuters reports.

Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, received 43.7 percent of the vote with 99.78 percent of ballots counted.

Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who is standing for the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), came second with 30.3 percent, officials say.

