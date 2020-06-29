 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Qatar to further ease curbs from July 1 as coronavirus infections pass peak

29 Jun, 2020 09:12
Doha, Qatar. © Reuters / Fadi Al-Assaad

Qatar aims to further ease its coronavirus curbs from July 1, authorities have said, as infections have passed their peak and the rate is subsiding. They will allow the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches and parks.

The nation of about 2.8 million people has the second highest tally of infections among the six Gulf Arab states, behind much larger neighbor Saudi Arabia. It announced 750 new cases on Sunday, taking its total to 94,413, with 110 deaths, Reuters reported.

Public and private gatherings of a maximum of five people will be allowed. Employees in the public and private sectors can work from offices at 50 percent capacity, officials say.

