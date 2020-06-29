 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

EU to prepare list of coronavirus-safe nations by Tuesday – Madrid

29 Jun, 2020 07:42
Get short URL
EU to prepare list of coronavirus-safe nations by Tuesday – Madrid
Farmers in tractors disinfect a street in downtown Ronda, southern Spain. © Reuters / Jon Nazca

The European Union will have a list of Covid-19-safe countries for travel purposes ready by Tuesday at the latest, as the coronavirus pandemic wanes on most of the continent, according to the Spanish foreign minister.

EU officials are preparing a list of 15 countries that are safe for open borders based on epidemiological criteria, Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Cadena SER radio on Monday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will make his first international trip since the coronavirus crisis to west Africa on Tuesday for a summit on Sahel region issues, Reuters reports. The summit will be attended by other heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies