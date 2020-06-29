EU to prepare list of coronavirus-safe nations by Tuesday – Madrid

The European Union will have a list of Covid-19-safe countries for travel purposes ready by Tuesday at the latest, as the coronavirus pandemic wanes on most of the continent, according to the Spanish foreign minister.

EU officials are preparing a list of 15 countries that are safe for open borders based on epidemiological criteria, Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Cadena SER radio on Monday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will make his first international trip since the coronavirus crisis to west Africa on Tuesday for a summit on Sahel region issues, Reuters reports. The summit will be attended by other heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron.