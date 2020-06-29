 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UN human rights chief Bachelet calls Israeli plan to annex parts of West Bank ‘disastrous’

29 Jun, 2020 12:10
Get short URL
UN human rights chief Bachelet calls Israeli plan to annex parts of West Bank ‘disastrous’
Israeli troops stand guard during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in the Palestinian village of Bardala in the northern Jordan Valley, June 27, 2020. © Reuters / Raneen Sawafta

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Monday said that Israel’s plan to begin formally annexing parts of the occupied West Bank would have “disastrous” consequences for the region. The warning from Michelle Bachelet adds to a growing chorus of international voices urging Israel not to carry out its plan.

“The precise consequences of annexation cannot be predicted,” Bachelet said in a statement. “But they are likely to be disastrous for the Palestinians, for Israel itself, and for the wider region.”

Israeli media have reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering scaling back his plans and is expected to annex just a small number of settlements in a largely symbolic move.

Netanyahu’s top coalition partner Benny Gantz said on Monday that a July 1 target date to begin discussing the proposed annexation of occupied West Bank land was “not sacred,” Reuters reported a source in Gantz’s party as saying.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies