Fine Gael backs Ireland’s 3-party coalition deal

26 Jun, 2020 17:15
Leo Varadkar, the Irish taoiseach (prime minister) and leader of Fine Gael, speaks at the launch of his party’s manifesto for the Irish General Election in Dublin, Ireland, January 24, 2020. © Reuters / Lorraine O’Sullivan

The Fine Gael party of Irish acting PM Leo Varadkar became the first of three potential government partners on Friday to ratify a coalition deal. The votes of Fianna Fail and Green Party members are still being counted.

Lawmakers from Ireland’s two dominant center-right parties agreed to govern together for the first time, in a deal that will put the Greens at the center of policymaking. The agreement will also end a political stalemate triggered by an inconclusive election in February.

The smaller Green Party require two-thirds support – a higher bar than the larger parties, which could still scupper the agreement struck between their leaders last week, Reuters said. Fine Gael approved the deal by a margin of 80 to 20 percent.

Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin is expected to become prime minister for the first half of a five-year term and then hand the premiership back to Varadkar in December 2022, under a novel rotation agreement between the historic rivals.

