UN says about 2.4mn of Yemeni children may starve by end of year amid pandemic and drop in aid funding

Millions of children could be pushed to the brink of starvation as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across war-torn Yemen, the UN children’s agency warned on Friday, also citing a “huge” drop in humanitarian aid funding.

A new UNICEF report called “Yemen five years on: Children, conflict and Covid-19” said the number of malnourished Yemeni children could reach 2.4 million by the end of the year, a 20 percent increase in the current figure.

“If we do not receive urgent funding, children will be pushed to the brink of starvation and many will die,” AP quoted Sara Beysolow Nyanti, UNICEF’s representative to Yemen, as saying. “The international community will be sending a message that the lives of children… simply do not matter.”

The agency also warned that unless $54.5 million are disbursed for health and nutrition aid by the end of August, more than 23,000 children will be at increased risk of dying because of acute malnutrition.