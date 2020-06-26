 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkish & Greek leaders discuss pandemic, agree to keep channels of communication open

26 Jun, 2020 14:54
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Greece's PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other leaders at the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. © Reuters / Yves Herman

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Friday, discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Greek premier’s office. The conversation was a rare instance of top-level contact between the two countries, which are at odds over a range of issues.

Erdogan and Mitsotakis addressed ways of handling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, the reopening of borders and the re-establishment of tourism, Mitsotakis’s office said in a statement.

The Greek and Turkish leaders “agreed to keep the bilateral channels of communication open.” They did not discuss specific policies, but agreed that “tension is relatively high and that channels of communication must be restored… there cannot be a de-escalation of tensions if the two sides don’t talk,” Reuters reported, citing a source.

The two NATO partners and neighbors have testy relations and differences on such issues as airspace rights, maritime boundaries and ethnically-divided Cyprus.

