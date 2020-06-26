 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Hungary warns coronavirus could trigger more waves of Europe-bound migrants

26 Jun, 2020 16:53
Get short URL
Hungary warns coronavirus could trigger more waves of Europe-bound migrants
Hungarian police officers secure the Hungary-Serbia border crossing of Roszke as seen from Horgos, Serbia, January 28, 2020. © Reuters / Marko Djurica

The Hungarian government is “very concerned” that the coronavirus pandemic will trigger more waves of migrants trying to reach Europe from poorer nations, where the disease will have a greater impact, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

EU leaders are obligated to help citizens who lost jobs due to the pandemic, by stemming “labor-oriented migration” that is “definitely against the interests” of Europe, Szijjarto said.

According to the minister, the EU’s migration policies must be scrapped because they “can be understood as an invitation for those who consider coming to Europe illegally.”

The EU must wage a strong battle against human traffickers, AP quoted Szijjarto as saying. “We consider migration as a dangerous phenomenon, from a security perspective,” the minister said. “There’s a cultural risk, and now there is a health care risk as well.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies