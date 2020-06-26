 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France, Germany & Italy urge end to Libya fighting, call for outside parties to stop interference

26 Jun, 2020 11:23
A military vehicle of Misrata forces, under the protection of Tripoli’s forces, in Tripoli, Libya, April 8, 2019. © Reuters / Hani Amara

Germany, Italy and France on Thursday called on forces in Libya to cease fighting, and for outside parties to stop any interference, trying to get political talks back on track.

“In light of the growing risks of a deterioration of the situation in Libya,” the three states said in a joint statement they “call on all Libyan parties to immediately and unconditionally cease fighting.”

They also “urge foreign actors to end all interference and to fully respect the arms embargo established by the United Nations Security Council,” the statement added.

Ties between NATO allies France and Turkey have soured in recent weeks over the Libyan conflict.

