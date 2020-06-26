France, Germany & Italy urge end to Libya fighting, call for outside parties to stop interference

Germany, Italy and France on Thursday called on forces in Libya to cease fighting, and for outside parties to stop any interference, trying to get political talks back on track.

“In light of the growing risks of a deterioration of the situation in Libya,” the three states said in a joint statement they “call on all Libyan parties to immediately and unconditionally cease fighting.”

They also “urge foreign actors to end all interference and to fully respect the arms embargo established by the United Nations Security Council,” the statement added.

Ties between NATO allies France and Turkey have soured in recent weeks over the Libyan conflict.